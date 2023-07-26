Barcelona confirm squad numbers for United States preseason tour

Barcelona have officially announced the squad numbers for the three preseason friendlies to be played in the United States over the next week against Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The jersey numbers for the 2023 summer tour in the United States! pic.twitter.com/1ZdxJfx1qM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2023

Here is the list broken down by position:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 25. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 12. Clément Lenglet, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 30. Mikayil Faye, 31. Àlex Valle

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 8. Pedri, 14. Ilkay Gündogan, 18. Oriol Romeu, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 26. Marc Casadó, 28. Aleix Garrido, 29. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 16. Ez Abde, 22. Raphinha, 27. Lamine Yamal

An important reminder that these numbers apply only for the three matches that will be played in America, and numbers 2, 12 and 19 could be available soon once the futures of Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet and Franck Kessie are decided.