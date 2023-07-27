Defeat in season opener - FC Barcelona

Debuts for several blaugranes but an Arsenal side with more minutes under their belt take the win. Goals from Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran not enough against the Premier League side

Ter Stegen: 'This is a great moment for me' - FC Barcelona

One of the most respected voices in the FC Barcelona dressing room is that of Marc ter Stegen. One of the team's leaders both on and off the field, and now the team's second captain, the German goalkeeper, who is coming off arguably the best season of his career, is highly optimistic about the coming campaign.

2023/24 season second kit in white, inspired by Johan Cruyff - FC Barcelona

Presented as part of the Club’s “Here to lead the way” campaign, the jersey has an innovative design that pays homage to Barça’s history and a jersey worn by Johan Cruyff.

Barça after Ecuador star Zambrano but Portuguese club also pushing hard - SPORT

Óscar Zambrano is one of the players in FC Barcelona's orbit to reinforce the midfield of their reserve team, albiet with a clear view to progression to the first team eventually given his great projection and the high price being asked for him by his club, Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) of Quito.

Operation imminent that will allow Barcelona to register their new signings - SPORT

Barcelona plan to announce this Thursday a deal that will allow them to register the players who are still waiting to be registered. That is to say, the renewed Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Iñaki Peña and Sergi Roberto and the three new signings: Ilkay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto: "I would have liked to play with Messi again" - SPORT

The midfielder regretted that Messi's return was not possible: "Everyone was looking forward to it and personally I would have liked to play with Leo again. It was the story that everyone wanted him to return home, because it would have been the opportunity to give him the farewell he deserved. We tried, but it wasn't possible."

Exclusive: Barça vice president on Xavi, registering signings & contract renewals - SPORT

Diario SPORT have had the opportunity to speak in Los Angeles with Rafa Yuste, the vice-president of FC Barcelona. He talks about signings, renewals and departures.

Nico Gonzalez arrives in Portugal ahead of Porto transfer from Barcelona - SPORT

Nico González is in Porto to finalise his move to the Portuguese club. The Barcelona midfielder, who after returning from his loan spell at Valencia did not take part in the tour of the United States in able to sort out his future, hopes to complete the transfer by Wednesday.