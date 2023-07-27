 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: The best pics from Barcelona’s entertaining pre-season friendly with Arsenal

Goals galore as the US tour continues

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
  • This team is all white Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • Xavi watches on Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ready to roll! Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
  • Balde on the ball Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Trossard shows up Barca’s defense Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Ferran Torres who pledged to stay after the game Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
  • Fermin Lopez in action Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
  • Dembele back in action Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
  • Things get a bit heated Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Gundogan fends off Saliba Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Lewandowski celebrates his goal Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Ansu Fati shakes hands with Ben White Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
  • Ansuuuuuu Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
  • Owen Wlison was spotted in the crowd Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
  • Raphinha takes on Saliba Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Raphinha and Gundogan celebrate Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
  • Sergino Dest is back Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
  • Team Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
  • Barca fans at the SoFi Stadium Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
  • Barcelona celebrate Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • Christensen slides in on Saka Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
  • Araujo takes out Havertz Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
  • Xavi has a word with Alonso Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ter Stegen cant stop Vieira’s winner Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • What were they talking about? Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
  • The fans made their feelings clear Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • Lewandowski waves goodbye Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Barcelona finally kicked off their pre-season tour with an entertaining eight-goal thriller against Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Xavi’s side were decked out in their new white away kit for the first time since its launch earlier this week but fell to a 5-3 defeat to the Gunners.

Arsenal are way ahead of Barcelona in terms of pre-season fitness, but there were still goals to cheer with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres all on target.

Lewandowski actually got things going with the opening goal after just seven minutes as he opened his account after great work from Ez Abde.

Meanwhile, Raphinha’s goal was Barca’s first from a free-kick for a very long time - although it did take a fair chunk of fortune to end up in the back of the net.

Barcelona now head to Dallas for their second match of the tour against Real Madrid. Los Blancos warmed up for the latest Clasico with a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

