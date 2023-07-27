LOOK: The best pics from Barcelona’s entertaining pre-season friendly with Arsenal

Barcelona finally kicked off their pre-season tour with an entertaining eight-goal thriller against Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Xavi’s side were decked out in their new white away kit for the first time since its launch earlier this week but fell to a 5-3 defeat to the Gunners.

Arsenal are way ahead of Barcelona in terms of pre-season fitness, but there were still goals to cheer with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres all on target.

Lewandowski actually got things going with the opening goal after just seven minutes as he opened his account after great work from Ez Abde.

Meanwhile, Raphinha’s goal was Barca’s first from a free-kick for a very long time - although it did take a fair chunk of fortune to end up in the back of the net.

Barcelona now head to Dallas for their second match of the tour against Real Madrid. Los Blancos warmed up for the latest Clasico with a 2-0 win over Manchester United.