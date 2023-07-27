Chadi Riad leaves Barcelona for Real Betis on season-long loan with purchase option

Barcelona have confirmed that young defender Chadi Riad has left the club and joined Real Betis.

The Morocco international has moved in a bid to gain regular playing time in La Liga but could end up making the move permanent. Riad is a highly-rated youngster but has little chance of playing time at Barca due to the options currently available to Xavi.

❗ ́



Acuerdo entre el FC Barcelona y el Real Betis para la cesión por una temporada de @chadiriad17



https://t.co/zMypsUuX0o#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/l24IPvZwBO — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 27, 2023

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Chadi Riad to the Andalusian team until June 30, 2024. In addition, Betis will have a purchase option at the end of the season.”

There’s no detail on the amounts involved, although it’s being reported that the purchase option is set at just €3 million. Barca are also thought to have reserved 50% of any future sale and have a buy-back option at €7m.

Good luck at Betis, Chadi Riad!