Another lever?! Barcelona hoping to receive €60m financial boost

Barcelona are reportedly set to receive a financial boost of around €60 million which will act as another ‘financial lever,’ according to El Confidencial.

The Catalans are set to sell a 16% stake in Barca Studios which will bring in funds and help the club register their new signings and various contract renewals.

Barca have previously sold 49% of Barça Studios to Orpheus and Socios but are still waiting for a payment of €60m which has been delayed.

To remedy the situation, Barca have now convinced Orpheus and Socios to reduce their share and have now agreed to sell 16% to a German investment fund instead.

The funds will ease some of the club’s financial pressures, allowing new signings Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez to be registered by the time the new La Liga season starts.

Barca also want to register new contracts for a host of players including Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto and Lamine Yamal.

The club are also hoping to tie down Ousmane Dembele to a new deal, with the forward about to head into the final year of his existing deal.