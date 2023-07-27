‘I don’t care what anyone says’ - Ferran Torres adamant he’s staying at Barcelona

Ferran Torres has made it clear that Barcelona and he are in it for the long haul together. The two sides have a deal in place and Torres for one, isn’t keen on going anywhere.

“The names (on the exit ramp) are given by journalists. I have a contract here, I’m going to stay. I don’t care what anyone says about me. I’m going to work as hard as anyone else. I’m the first to be self-critical, it wasn’t a good season last year but I learned a lot. These ups and downs have helped me to be stronger now.”

At least his mindset seems good. Torres also spoke on the result against Arsenal and what the club was hoping for.

“We wanted the win, but Arsenal were very well drilled. We lacked rhythm, we were imprecise and the pitch didn’t help. “Now we have to think about (Real) Madrid (on Saturday), train hard and get into a good rhythm. It’s very important for a striker to start scoring, to get off to a good start. I’m going to fight for a place in the team, and then it is up to the coach to decide.” Torres | Source

Torres has regularly been linked with a move away from Barcelona, with the latest update claiming a two-year loan deal could be put in place, but it seems the Spain international has no intention of leaving.