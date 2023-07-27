‘It looked like a Champions League game’ - Xavi complains about Arsenal’s intensity in pre-season loss

Barcelona have been beaten 5-3 in their first pre-season friendly in the US against Arsenal in California. The Gunners are well ahead of Barcelona in terms of fitness, which is no surprise, but Xavi wasn’t too impressed with the Gunners’ approach either.

“I told him at the end of the game that it looked like a Champions League game because the intensity they put in was not normal for a friendly, but I understand that everyone wants to win. For us, it was the first game and we came from a virus,” he said. “So much intensity or so many tactical faults is not normal. We all want to compete, but this is a friendly. They are at a different pace of intensity. Positive things have been seen and I’m generally happy apart from the result, the conclusions are positive.” Xavi | Source

I could be crazy here, but to complain about the other side taking a preseason match seriously as a dress rehearsal is pretty hilarious. Even if Barcelona were taking it easy, don’t take the easy way out like that. Let’s hope Barca pick it up before the end of the pre-season.