Barcelona reignite interest in Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fresneda.

The Catalans have been back to touch to talk about a possible move to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Relevo.

A deal for Fresneda was discussed earlier this summer but hit a hitch as Barca weren’t willing to pay his 20 million euro release clause.

Barca still don’t appear keen to splash out that much on Fresneda but it seems they are still keen to try and bring him in this summer.

Fresneda does have other admirers, particularly in the Premier League, but seems to be waiting to see if a move to Barcelona will be possible.

The Catalans are hoping for a financial boost imminently which should help the club register their new signings for the new season.

Sales may still be needed if Fresneda is to arrive, with Franck Kessie, Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet all thought to be on the exit ramp.