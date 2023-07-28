Alex Collado sends goodbye message to Barcelona fans and seals Real Betis switch

Alex Collado has sent out a goodbye message to Barcelona after sealing a move to Real Betis.

“I arrived at La Masia with the greatest of illusions, with the dream of being able to play with the first team one day,” he said.

“After much effort and sacrifice, I can say that I have fulfilled my dream. It is never easy to say goodbye to what has been your home for so many years. They have given me the opportunity to enjoy what I like the most. I’ll keep supporting like one more culé.”

Barcelona subsequently confirmed that Collado will join Betis, who have also just landed Chadi Riad from the Catalans.

“FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié have reached an agreement on the transfer of Àlex Collado. FC Barcelona retains the right to a percentage of any future sale,” read a club statement.

Good luck at Betis, Alex Collado!