Barcelona ‘provisionally admitted’ to 2023-24 Champions League

UEFA have issued a statement confirming that Barcelona have been “provisionally admitted” to next season’s Champions League amid an ongoing investigation.

Europe’s governing body launched an investigation into the Negreira referee payments scandal back in March, with the Catalans alleged to have made payments of around €7m to the former vice-president of Spain’s referees committee.

UEFA say Barca can enter Europe’s top competition next season but are not ruling out further action.

“The UEFA Appeals Body has taken the following decision with regards to the admission of FC Barcelona in the 2023/24 UEFA club competitions “The proceedings concerning the admission of FC Barcelona to the 2023/2024 UEFA club competitions are suspended and may be resumed, ex officio, or at the request of the Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors (EDIs) in charge of the case. “FC Barcelona is provisionally admitted to take part in the 2023/2024 UEFA club competitions. A future decision on admission/exclusion from the UEFA club competitions is reserved. “FC Barcelona is obliged to keep the EDIs informed of the progress of the ongoing investigations proactively and to provide the EDIs with all the documents and information they request. “The EDIs in charge of the case are invited to continue and finalise their investigation and to send a further report to the UEFA Appeals Body if and when they consider that the admission/exclusion of FC Barcelona should be assessed.”

The draw for the group stages of the 2023-24 Champions League is due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Thursday, August 31.