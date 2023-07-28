Xavi planning new role for Ferran Torres at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly set to use Ferran Torres in a new role at the club next season.

Torres has been linked with a move away from Barcelona but has made it crystal clear he has no intention of going anywhere and wants to improve on last year.

Diario Sport reckon that Torres could be used in a central role, as a No. 9, rather than on either flank for Barcelona.

Torres replaced Robert Lewandowski against Arsenal, and scored Barca’s third goal of their pre-season friendly, which suggests he could be set for a position switch.

The report adds that Xavi prefers Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele on the right, which is Torres’ preferred position, meaning he may need to find a new role if he is to play regularly.

Barcelona don’t have many back-ups for Lewandowski. Ansu Fati is one option but has seemed more comfortable out on the left than as a central striker.

We may get more of an idea of Xavi’s plans at the weekend when Barca play again.

Next up, it’s the small matter of a Clasico against Real Madrid in Texas.