Barcelona negotiate with Valladolid over Iván Fresneda - report

FC Barcelona are starting to negotiate with Real Valladolid over Iván Fresneda, hoping to find a deal that satisfies both parties, as per a report in Catalonia.

The right-back has prioritized a move to Barcelona above all others, and incoming money from Barça Studios would allow the Catalans a chance to register his signature.

Valladolid have pointed to his 20 million release clause, a sum that Barcelona do not want to pay in full.

The blaugrana believe that by offering 10 million, plus another 10 million or so in bonuses, they can convince Valladolid to sell.

Another option for the right-back position is João Cancelo, however, it’s understood that a one year loan for the Manchester City fullback would cost 20 million between the loan fee and the player’s salary.

Fresneda has other options, and Barcelona themselves have other players they could look into if Valladolid does not budge.