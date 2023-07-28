Anderlecht “steal” Tudor Mendel-Idowu from Barça

R.S.C. Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Tudor Mendel-Idowu, and in the process, they have “stolen” him from FC Barcelona, who were on the verge of signing him for the B team.

The English midfielder left Chelsea FC on a free transfer, and apparently, Barcelona had verbally agreed that he would join to play for Barça Atlètic.

This has drawn comparisons to the Arda Güler case. Just as it was then, a young talent seemed ready to join Barcelona, only for him to choose another team in the end (in that case, it was Real Madrid.)

Mendel-Idowu is just 18 and an attacking midfielder. He has represented England at youth level. He is the grandson of former Nigerian international John Adeleye-Abai.