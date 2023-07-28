 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Xavi reassures Eric Garcia over his Barcelona future

The defender was worried

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly reassured Eric Garcia that he is not for sale and does have a future at the club next season.

Garcia is one of several players who have been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, but it seems the club have other ideas and he will stay.

Mundo Deportivo report that Garcia had a chat with Xavi as he was worried about speculation over his future and has been reassured it’s just paper talk.

Barcelona will only sell Eric if an offers arrive that they can’t turn down and plan on having him around for one more season.

Xavi values Eric’s professonalism, leadership qualities and technical abilities. Meanwhile, the defender is keen to stay and try to force his way back into the team.

Yet that looks difficult with Inigo Martinez having arrived in the summer to further strengthen Barcelona’s backline.

Eric has been trialled in midfield but it’s unclear if that’s an experiement Xavi will continue with, particularly now Oriol Romeu has arrived from Girona.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes