Xavi reassures Eric Garcia over his Barcelona future

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly reassured Eric Garcia that he is not for sale and does have a future at the club next season.

Garcia is one of several players who have been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, but it seems the club have other ideas and he will stay.

Mundo Deportivo report that Garcia had a chat with Xavi as he was worried about speculation over his future and has been reassured it’s just paper talk.

Barcelona will only sell Eric if an offers arrive that they can’t turn down and plan on having him around for one more season.

Xavi values Eric’s professonalism, leadership qualities and technical abilities. Meanwhile, the defender is keen to stay and try to force his way back into the team.

Yet that looks difficult with Inigo Martinez having arrived in the summer to further strengthen Barcelona’s backline.

Eric has been trialled in midfield but it’s unclear if that’s an experiement Xavi will continue with, particularly now Oriol Romeu has arrived from Girona.