Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona’s plans for Julian Araujo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club’s plans for Mexico international Julian Araujo following his move from LA Galaxy.

Araujo has been unable to play for Barcelona so far and may have to wait a little longer to debut for Xavi’s side.

Laporta has been full of praise for the right-back but admits that Barcelona are working on a loan deal for next season.

“Araujo is spoken well of throughout the club. Great right-back who also has a great understanding with his teammates. He came from here from LA Galaxy and here he is,” he told ESPN. “He has spent time at Barça [academy in the US], he has the Barça stamp and he has felt well treated. He’s a great professional and has a long career.” “He will be loaned out for next season. It is something we are working on.”

It’s been reported that Araujo is set to move to Las Palmas next season in a move which will see him work with former Barca B boss Garcia Pimienta.

Xavi had said previously he wanted to check on Araujo in pre-season, but the defender has missed the tour to the United States after being granted a holiday after his involvement at the Gold Cup with Mexico.