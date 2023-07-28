Final training session in Los Angeles - FC Barcelona

The first leg of FC Barcelona's tour has come to an end. On Thursday evening the team convened for the last time at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which has hosted the squad's daily workouts since arriving on the west coast of the United States last Wednesday. In total, Xavi's men completed nine sessions at the hallowed ground.

Oriol Romeu meets an old friend - FC Barcelona

Surprises and meet ups are always on the cards during a tour. One such meeting took place in Los Angeles, where FC Barcelona are spending the first stage of their United States tour, as Japan captain Maya Yoshida and Oriol Romeu's teammate for five years at English team Southampton (2015-2020) dropped by.

Oriol Romeu: 'I think I can fit into the team very well' - FC Barcelona

There's no place like home. Oriol Romeu has looked at ease during his first few days as a blaugrana, while still feeling the excitement and desire to take on the new challenge of pulling on the FC Barcelona jersey after 12 years away. He has taken his return in his stride, but what could be more pleasing than coming back to the Club where he developed as a player.

Àlex Collado signs for Betis - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié have reached an agreement on the transfer of Àlex Collado. FC Barcelona retains the right to a percentage of any future sale

Chadi Riad loaned to Betis - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié have reached an agreement on a one-season loan of Moroccan player Chadi Riad to the latter. The deal ends on 30 June 2024, whereupon Betis will have the option to purchase the player on a permanent basis.

Anderlecht beat Barcelona to the signing of England youth international - SPORT

After the famous Arda Güler saga, it is now Anderlecht who have 'stolen' a signing from FC Barcelona. The Belgian league side have announced the arrival of Tudor Mendel-Idowu, a player who until a few days ago had a verbal agreement with the Catalan club to play for Barça Atlètic.

Ferran Torres: "I have a contract here and I'm going to stay at Barcelona" - SPORT

Ferran Torres was one of the stand out players in Barcelona's loss against Arsenal (5-3). The forward made a good start to the pre-season tour in the United States, scoring one of the three goals.

Barça boss Xavi Hernandez's plans with forward Ferran Torres this season - SPORT

The game against Arsenal reflected some of Xavi Hernández's intentions for the new season. One of them focused on Ferran Torres. The Barcelona coach is keen to harness the player's strengths and, seeing the great physical condition he is showing this pre-season, he has an idea of how to get the best out of him.

Barcelona studying options to sign Valladolid's Fresneda this summer - SPORT

Barcelona have set to work to sign a right-back and will start their offensive for Iván Fresneda, the Real Valladolid full-back who has convinced the club's sporting department.

Gündogan: "I have to adapt to my teammates and they have to adapt to me" - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan did not have the dream debut for FC Barcelona. The Catalan side lost 5-3 to Arsenal and he showed that he still needs some time to acclimatise to the team.