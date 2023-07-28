PSG to activate Dembele’s release clause, confident of landing Barcelona forward

PSG are reportedly set to activate Ousmane Dembele’s release clause at Barcelona and hope to land the forward for just €50 million.

RMC Sport are reporting that Dembele is “very close” to joining PSG and has been “seduced” by the project on offer at Parc des Princes under Luis Enrique.

Dembele’s release clause has dropped to €50m this summer but will return to €100m next month - meaning if PSG are to make their move they don’t have much time left.

The report claims discussions are “advanced” and seem to be driven by Luis Enrique who is said to be a big fan of the France international.

Dembele has been linked with PSG on several previous occasions but played down talk of a move to the French champions relatively recently.

The forward said last month there was “nothing with PSG” and added that he did not know why the transfer links kept on cropping up.

Dembele has been in contract talks with Barcelona to extend his deal that runs out next year, but Rafa Yuste has admitted it’s been slow going.