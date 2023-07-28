Barcelona react to Ousmane Dembele to PSG rumors

Ousmane Dembele is once again being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but Barcelona are reportedly fairly calm about the situation.

Speculation is rife that Dembele has agreed a deal with PSG, and the French champions will spring his €50 million release clause before the end of the month.

Yet there is no cause for “particular concern” in the Barcelona dressing room, according to Diario Sport.

Xavi and his staff are “100% confident” that Dembele wants to stay and continue his career with the Catalan giants.

Contract renewal negotiations are already underway, and the club are confident he will extend his deal with Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo have a similar report and claim Barcelona see Dembele as being committed to the club and not thinking about leaving.

The suspicion from Barcelona is that the PSG links are a “negotiating tactic” by his agent to get a better deal for the Frenchman.

Dembele is already thought to have turned down a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia and has said he’s happy at Barcelona.

It’s not clear what will happen next, although Dembele’s release clause is thought to double in August which means PSG’s interest may disappear if a deal is not done in the next few days.