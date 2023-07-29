 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joan Laporta hurls praise at Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez

‘He leads with an iron hand and a silk glove’

By Gill Clark
/ new
Sergio Busquets FC Barcelona Farewell Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been full of praise for Rafa Marquez after he returned to the club to coach Barca Atletic.

Marquez’s side made it to the promotion play-offs last season before a heart-breaking defeat to Real Madrid Castilla.

The Mexican is preparing for his second season in charge of the team and has received some strong backing from the club chief.

“He leads with an iron hand and a silk glove, very similar to how he was when he was a player. He is serene, calm and makes decisions,” he said.

“He is a man who has had a very good season at Barça Atletic. Rafa, as a person is extraordinary and I am very happy that he is coach of the second team”.

Laporta was also asked about the possibility of Marquez succeeding Xavi when the time comes for the coach to step aside at some point in the future.

“This will be seen,” he added. “We have a very good coach who is working hard so that Barça is the league champion again.”

Source | ESPN

Marquez is currently overseeing a rebuild of his team. A host of players departed in the summer and new arrivals, such as Trilli, Mika Faye and Marc Vidal, have since signed.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes