Joan Laporta hurls praise at Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been full of praise for Rafa Marquez after he returned to the club to coach Barca Atletic.

Marquez’s side made it to the promotion play-offs last season before a heart-breaking defeat to Real Madrid Castilla.

The Mexican is preparing for his second season in charge of the team and has received some strong backing from the club chief.

“He leads with an iron hand and a silk glove, very similar to how he was when he was a player. He is serene, calm and makes decisions,” he said. “He is a man who has had a very good season at Barça Atletic. Rafa, as a person is extraordinary and I am very happy that he is coach of the second team”.

Laporta was also asked about the possibility of Marquez succeeding Xavi when the time comes for the coach to step aside at some point in the future.

“This will be seen,” he added. “We have a very good coach who is working hard so that Barça is the league champion again.” Source | ESPN

Marquez is currently overseeing a rebuild of his team. A host of players departed in the summer and new arrivals, such as Trilli, Mika Faye and Marc Vidal, have since signed.