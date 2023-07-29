Oriol Romeu discusses what he learned from Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Oriol Romeu has been talking about what he learned from Sergio Busquets during his first stint at Barcelona.

The midfielder has been brought in to take over from Busquets and says the midfielder has been a big influence on his career so far.

“Many things, practically everything he did on the pitch. His ability to bring calm and balance to the team is admirable,” he said. “Also, the perseverance and high performance that he showed in all the duels, I hardly remember a bad match for Busquets. “He is an example to follow, all the professionals who like the pivot position have had him as a reference. “Returning to the club and filling this position in the best possible way is a great challenge.”

Romeu made his first appearance for Barcelona in the 5-3 friendly defeat against Arsenal in midweek. Barca are back in action on Saturday against Real Madrid.