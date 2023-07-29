Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto responds to Ousmane Dembele to PSG transfer talk

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has said he doesn’t expect Ousmane Dembele to leave the club amid speculation about a move to PSG.

The French champions are said to be ready to pay Dembele’s €50 million release clause, but Roberto thinks he will continue at the Camp Nou.

“I don’t see Dembele leaving Barça. He is the most decisive player we have because of his way of playing,” he said. “He is a key piece for us and much loved in the dressing room”.

Roberto and Dembele are currently preparing for a Clasico clash with Real Madrid, and the captain says he knows it won’t feel like a friendly even though it’s a pre-season game.

“A Clásico is always special, but we’ve only played one game,” he added. “We had that stomach problem. It’s the second game of the pre-season, but against Real Madrid you always have to go out and win. “There are no friendly matches. You always want to win. Against Arsenal, we already knew what to expect. They are one of the best in Europe and it was a difficult test for us, especially because this was the first game, after the first one was cancelled. “Playing against these teams are very good tests. We are not here on vacation, but to prepare for the season.”

Barcelona go on to face AC Milan after the Clasico and will then head home for a Gamper Trophy game with Tottenham.