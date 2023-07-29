WELCOME TO AT&T STADIUM!!! The incredible home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys is the site of the game’s biggest game: for the second year in a row Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a high-profile preseason El Clásico in the United States, this time in Arlington, Texas. Barça lost their preseason opener to Arsenal while Madrid won their first two games last week, and even though the most important thing is player fitness and the preparations for the real season ahead, this is still a game Barça fans, coaches and players never want to lose. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 Preseason, Match 2

Date/Time: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 5pm ET, 2pm PT (USA), 11pm CET (Barcelona), 10pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 2.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones, TV3 (Spain), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!