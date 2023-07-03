Laporta on Arda Guler: All the top clubs in Europe want him

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about speculation the Catalans want to sign Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler.

Laporta has already confirmed that Deco has been in Turkey to try and close the deal and has now explained how the club have been following Guler for a while.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the youngster, and Laporta reckons all of Europe’s finest want Guler.

“It is true that the scouting department has been following him for a long time now and all the important clubs in Europe want him,” he said.

“We are talking with Fenerbahce.”

Barcelona are hoping to win the race for Guler but still have work to do to land the Fenerbahce starlet.

Guler is expected to make a decision on his future next week but even if he does agree to move to Barcelona, he could still end up staying at Fenerbahce for another season due to the Catalans’ financial struggles.