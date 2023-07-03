‘Now it’s my turn’ - Aleix Garrido hoping to follow Gavi into Barcelona first team

Aleix Garrido has been talking about life at Barcelona and is hoping he can follow his good mate Gavi into the first team.

The youngster made his first-team debut last season against Elche and said afterwards he thought it was the best day of his life.

Garrido and Gavi played together regularly at youth level and the teenager has told Catalunya Radio that he is hoping they can be reunited with the senior side.

“We have enjoyed playing together a lot. We get along well and we maintain our relationship,” he said. “It’s crossed our minds to be able to play together in the first team, but it’s very difficult. He seems to have succeeded and now it’s my turn.”

Garrido has been at Barca since joining the club’s Under-8 team in 2012 and has gone on to play for every level since then, meaning he knows exactly what it takes to play for Barca.

“All my life I have had the Barça DNA that they instilled in me, but it was easier than all that, because you turned on the TV and saw Busquets, Xavi and Iniesta with Messi ahead and you said: “If I look closely, as long as I have something left of the thousand things they have, that’s it, all good.”

Barca have already moved to secure Garrido’s future. The 19-year-old signed a new contract in April that runs until 2025 and contains a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.