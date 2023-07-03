Cesc Fàbregas calls time on his playing career - FC Barcelona

Former Barça player Cesc Fàbregas has called time on his playing career. Educated at La Masia, the Catalan is hanging up his boots after 21 seasons as a professional. A coaching career now beckons.

All the details of the deal between Barca and Fenerbahce for Arda Guler - SPORT

FC Barcelona's technical team are moving in the short term to strengthen the first team but also in the long term with the challenge of signing the talents of the future before they shoot up in price. Hunting these youngsters and bringing them in at a reasonable price is one of Deco's roles and in this respect, he is doing a great job with Fenerbahçe's Arda Güler.

Wayne Rooney chooses Riqui Puig for MLS All-Stars - SPORT

Since signing for the Los Angeles Galaxy, Riqui Puig has become one of the biggest names in MLS. Each team in the American league can name three players who are eligible for special salary conditions. The former Barça midfielder is one of them as the team's franchise player.

Physicality key factor of Barca interest in Oriol Romeu - SPORT

Oriol Romeu has been chosen by Barça to replace Sergio Busquets: the player from Ulldecona, brought up in La Masia, was never able to make a name for himself in the Barça first team and after a spell in the Premier League (Chelsea and Southampton) and two loan spells (Stuttgart and Valencia), he has now been presented with the opportunity to sign for Xavi's side, and theoretically to play an important role next season.

Vitor Roque report: The reasons Barca are betting on Brazilian starlet - SPORT

Barça are well on the way to signing Vitor Roque. There is an agreement in principle with Ath. Paranaense, with a set transfer price (35 million euros plus 10m in variables). When the constraints of the Financial Fair Play rules allow it, Barça will close the deal for a striker who has created internal consensus and with an ideal profile to fit in Xavi Hernandez's side.

Feyenoord interested in Barca's Julian Araujo - SPORT

Barça's sporting management are trying to lighten the squad with just a week to go before the team kicks off the 2023-24 pre-season. One of the players who may not turn up at the Ciutat Esportiva is Julian Araujo. The club is looking for a way out for the Mexican player and in the last few days Feyenoord have shown interest.