Laporta sends message to Xavi about Barcelona’s pivot position

Joan Laporta has sent out a message to Xavi regarding his desire to bring in a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Xavi has said publicly that his top priority this summer is to sign a new midfielder, and Barca have been linked with Joshua Kimmich, Martin Zubimendi, Marcelo Brozovic and Oriol Romeu.

Laporta has spoken a little about the transfer situation and says Xavi must be careful when it comes to choosing his new picot.

“Xavi understands the club’s situation. He would like to reinforce the midfielder, but he knows that some options are unfeasible and it would be wrong to sign one of them,” he said. “It would cut the progression of Marc Casadó, Pau Prim, Gerard Hernández and Marc Bernal. First we have to look at what we have.”

It seems almost impossible for Barca to land either Kimmich or Zubimendi this summer which has led to Romeu appearing on the club’s radar.

Here’s what Laporta had to say about the former Barca midfielder.

“He had an extraordinary year in Girona, he was in our youth academy. The technical secretariat is working on these types of options. We’ll see.” Source | Lavanguardia

Barcelona also have Nico Gonzalez as a possible option following his return from a loan spell with Valencia. However, he has been linked with another loan, while Xavi has said he sees him as a more offensive midfielder than a pivot.