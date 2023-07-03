Barcelona offer update on Franck Kessie amid rumors of huge Saudi bid

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Franck Kessie amid speculation the Ivorian could leave and move to Saudi Arabia.

The rumor mill has claimed that Kessie has been offered a lucrative deal to head to the Middle East in the summer transfer window.

Laporta said there’s been no official bid yet but he’s not against Kessie moving if he fancies a new challenge.

“We don’t have a formal offer from Saudi Arabia for Franck Kessie,” he told LaVanguardia.

“If he wants to go, we respect that, but he could be very useful to the squad too.”

Ansu Fati is another player who has been regularly linked with an exit this summer, although those rumors have gone a little quiet, and Laporta has said he wants him to stay.

“I want Ansu Fati to continue at Barcelona and regain Xavi’s trust. With his talent, he can do it,” he added.

Yet Barcelona still need to sell players this summer. Laporta added that he hopes a deal can be done to take Clement Lenglet to Tottenham but more player sales are still likely to be needed.