Villarreal confirm signing of Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach

Villarreal have confirmed that Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach has signed for the club following his recent exit from the Camp Nou.

Ilias has moved after his contract expired and has become one of 13 players to leave Barca Atletic on a free transfer this summer.

There had been talk of a move to Serie A or the Premier League, but Villarreal have now announced Ilias is staying in La Liga and has signed for the Yellow Submarine.

Ilias Akhomach is a Yellow !



The young Spanish-Moroccan player joins Villarreal CF after previously playing for Barcelona



Welcome, Ilias ! — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) July 3, 2023

Villarreal have confirmed that Ilias has signed a deal with the club for the next four seasons and will arrive after he’s finished competing with Spain at the Under-19 European Championships.

It will be interesting to see how Ilias gets on at his new club. He was long seem as one of the brightest talents to emerge from La Masia, and was handed his first-team debut by Xavi in 2021, but never managed to break into the first team.

The teenager has already sent an emotional goodbye message to Barcelona and will now hope he can enjoy some regular football at Villarreal and made an impact in La Liga.