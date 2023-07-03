 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona sent pointed Oriol Romeu message by Girona amid transfer rumors

The midfielder has emerged as a target

By Gill Clark
Real Valladolid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Barcelona appear to have been sent a pretty pointed message by Girona over their pursuit of Oriol Romeu.

The Catalans have been linked with the midfielder as they search for a low-cost option to replace Sergio Busquets.

There have already been reports that Girona aren’t too happy to see Barcelona sniffing around, and they’ve now dropped a hint that Romeu will stay with the club.

Girona have unveiled their new away kit for the new 2023-24 season and made sure that Romeu is front and center of the new launch.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been asked about Romeu in a new interview with La Vanguardia and his comments suggest he really is a target.

“He had an extraordinary year in Girona, he was in our youth academy,” he said. “The technical secretariat is working on these types of options. We’ll see.”

Barca moved for Romeu after missing out on Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatia international has left Inter and joined Saudi side Al-Nassr.

