After Miami and Las Vegas we can now add the name of Dallas to the list as Barça took their third consecutive Clásico victory in the USA thanks to a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid. Excellent strikes from Ousmane Dembélé, Fermín López and Ferran Torres handed the blaugranes victory after a tight contest that was only decided in the final minutes.

Agreement for the transfer of Nico to Porto - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and FC Porto have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nico González for 8.5 million euros. The blaurganes retain a percentage of any future transfer and the right to buy the player back.

Paris Saint-Germain resurrect their desire to sign Barça midfielder Pedria - SPORT

Paris Saint-Germain have entered a vortex of absolute madness following Kylian Mbappé's refusal to renew his contract, which expires in 2024. The Parisian club have put their star player up for sale and are looking for new stars on the market. One of their dreams is Pedri González. A long-held desire that has now been rekindled.

Xavi Hernandez coy on Ousmane Dembele-Paris Saint-Germain links - "You never know" - Football España

Dembele’s future at Barcelona has been a hot topic. He has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to activate his release clause, which sits at just €50m. Addressing the rumours after the match against Real Madrid, Xavi Hernandez appeared relaxed on the situation, although he did not rule out the possibility of Dembele leaving.

Pablo Torre's injury fears allayed after suffering knee complaint during pre-season friendly - Football España

Less than 10 minutes into Girona’s pre-season friendly victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Pablo Torre had to be forced off after suffering a knee injury. It was a worrying sight for the 20-year-old, who has had a very good start to life at Girona following his loan move from Barcelona earlier this month. However, this issue could have seen him suffer a major setback.

Inter Miami planning to help Barcelona pay tribute to Lionel Messi - Football España

Messi opted to continue his career at the MLS side following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona were very interested in signing their former man, although he decided against a return to Catalonia. He is likely to return to Barcelona at some point for an official farewell ceremony, which he did not get back in 2021 when he left the club.