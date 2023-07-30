Xavi reacts to Ousmane Dembele to PSG talk after Clasico win

Xavi Hernandez has briefly discussed Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club after seeing the forward score a superb opener in the 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

Dembele was linked with a move to PSG ahead of the match, with reports in France claiming a deal was “very close” to being done.

Xavi has given Dembele his full backing since arriving at the club and says he thinks the forward is happy at Camp Nou.

However, the coach stopped short of ruling out a move away before the window closes

“We don’t know what will happen in the transfer market,” he told reporters. “I see him happy at Barça, but in the end it’s the player’s decision. If there is something, he will let us know.”

Dembele’s release clause has dropped to just €50 million this summer which appears to have attracted the interest of Luis Enrique and PSG.

The clause is reportedly due to increase to €100m in August, meaning PSG will have to work quickly if they really do want to sign Dembele.