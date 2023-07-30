Xavi confirms Barcelona’s plans for Fermin Lopez after Clasico goal

Xavi Hernandez has talked up Fermin Lopez after the youngster announced himself to the world by scoring a brilliant goal in the 3-0 win for Barcelona over Real Madrid.

Lopez also picked up an assist in an exciting cameo off the bench, leaving his manager to explain why he’s decided to give him a chance in pre-season.

“With the staff we don’t look at age. We’ve seen him very comfortable and I think he can help us,” he told reporters. “Fermín is player with great talent, two feet and an ability to play the final pass. He is only 20 years old but he has plenty of character. “He’s a player I like and that final pass is something we lacked a little bit last season. He is not afraid, he wants the ball and he keeps it simple. When I see that in training then I have to give him minutes for his confidence. “He has scored a great goal with his left foot and has given an assist with his right. He is a footballer we believe could help us a lot through the season.”

Barcelona fans may get a chance to see a lot more of Lopez now, with Xavi also confirming he will not go out on loan again and will stay with the club next season.

With Lamine Yamal also expected to have first-team minutes in the new campaign, there could be a lot of exciting young talent to watch out for in 2023-24.