Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez on Clasico stunner: I hit it with my soul

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez has admitted he’s in dreamland after scoring against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in the United States.

Lopez came off the bench and grabbed a brilliant goal and an assist and couldn’t quite believe what had happened after the match.

“The truth is that for me it’s a dream, I still can’t believe it. I’m happy with the work that the team has done,” he said. “It’s preseason and there’s still a lot left to do and I’m very happy to help the team. I saw the ball, I saw the target and I hit it with my soul.”

Lopez also spoke about his desire to force his way into the first team after spending last season out on loan at Linares.

“I have to keep working, obviously I want to stay here. It’s a dream and a privilege to do the preseason, I’ve been a culé since I was little and it’s my dream to reach the first team,” “From the beginning they have welcomed me here a lot. I didn’t expect to be able to play. Xavi made me warm up, I went out and everything went well for me.”

Some Barca youngsters have been reluctant to go out on loan in recent season, but it seems that Lopez’s spell away from the club has helped him convince Xavi to give him a chance.