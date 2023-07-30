WATCH: Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez announces himself with Clasico stunner

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez announced himself to the world in some style on Saturday with a brilliant goal in a 3-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid in the United States.

The 20-year-old made it 2-0 to the good guys with a stunning effort that flew into the top corner and sparked some wild celebrations among culers.

And here is his first senior goal in all its glory:

It was a great moment from Lopez and fully vindicated Xavi’s decision to give the youngster a chance to impress on the pre-season tour.

Lopez went out on loan to Linares last season and impressed enough to convince the Barcelona boss to try him out before the start of the new La Liga campaign.

The youngster has already drawn praise from Pedri and Alejandro Balde during the tour but can expect plenty more after his brilliant goal helped seal a good win over Real Madrid.