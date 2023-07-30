Ilkay Gundogan plays down injury fears after being forced off against Real Madrid

Ilkay Gundogan has played down injury fears after he was forced off in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Real Madrid on Saturday.

The summer arrival from Manchester City went off in the first half after picking up a knock and was replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Gundogan was asked on Twitter if he is OK after the match and replied “don’t worry it’s not bad” along with a thumbs up emoji.

Barcelona also saw Andreas Christensen go off during the match and it’s not clear if either will play in the team’s next match in midweek against AC Milan.

Christensen was replaced by Eric Garcia who vowed after the game he will do his best to try to force his way back into the team.

“I will continue fighting for a position this season, I do not contemplate a way out,” he said.

“The coach shows me his confidence and what I try to do is to take advantage of opportunities, like today. Whether I play the whole game or play ten minutes, I try to make the most of it.”

Garcia has been linked with an exit this summer, although the latest updates have claimed Xavi has reassured him he will not be sold in the current transfer window.