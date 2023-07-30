Kounde, Araujo and Ter Stegen urge Dembele to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona players have made it clear how much they want Ousmane Dembele to stay amid interest from French champions PSG.

It’s been reported PSG want to activate Dembele’s release clause before the end of the month and that Luis Enrique wants him at Parc des Princes.

Dembele was in action for Barcelona at the weekend, scoring the opener in a 3-0 win over Real Madrid which left his team-mates impressed and calling for him to stay.

“Hopefully he stays. But they are personal things, I don’t have any information to give,” said Jules Kounde when quizzed on his compatriot.

Eric Garcia also spoke about Dembele and didn’t seem too troubled by the transfer talk.

“I hope he stays. It’s market season and rumors come out every day, but I think Ousmane has shown that he’s focused here,” he said.

Two of Barcelona’s captains also made it clear they hope Dembele will continue.

“I hope he doesn’t leave. He’s a very important player and I hope he stays,” said Ronald Araujo. “It’s up to the club and him, but I want him to stay.”

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had a similar message: “Obviously I want him to stay,” he added. “I think our game is a bit adapted to what he needs. I hope he stays.”

Xavi wasn’t quite strong with his comments when asked about Dembele. The coach said he thought Dembele was happy but admitted you never know what can happen in football.

The latest update have suggested Barca are pessimistic about the chances of Dembele staying. We now have to wait and see what the Frenchman decides.