Doubts growing at Barcelona over Dembele’s future

Doubts are reportedly growing at Barcelona over Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club amid interest from PSG.

It was reported on Friday that PSG were ready to activate Dembele’s release clause but the rumors had gone quiet until now.

The Athletic are now claiming that “dressing room sources have doubts over him staying” at the club after the “sudden and growing interest from PSG.”

There is a similar report from RAC1 where club sources have informed that Dembele is currently seen “more outside than inside” the club at present.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the decision is now purely down to Dembele, while RMC Sport continue to insist the forward is close to a move and the next few hours will be decisive.

Certainly this is a saga that surely won’t last long. Dembele’s release clause is rise from €50 million to €100m at the start of August, meaning PSG need to move quickly.

The other problem with Dembele’s release clause is that €25m is due to go directly to the player and just €25m to Barcelona.