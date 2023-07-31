Xavi demands more Barcelona signings after Clasico win

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made it clear he wants more signings for his side before the transfer window closes.

The Catalans have already brought in Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu as well as sealing a deal for Vitor Roque to arrive in 2024.

Yet Xavi says he has told Joan Laporta and Co. that more players are needed this summer.

“The market closes on August 31. A lot of things can happen. Hopefully we can strengthen ourselves a bit more. We are lacking,” he said. “The sports management knows it and the president knows it. Despite the result and the euphoria, we need something more.”

Barcelona’s financial situation has affected the club’s ability to strengthen and it remains to be seen if any more players will arrive.

A right-back is wanted at Camp Nou, with Ivan Fresneda and Joao Cancelo the preferred options, and another midfielder is also thought to be on Xavi’s wishlist.