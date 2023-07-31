Xavi wants Bernardo Silva at Barcelona if Ousmane Dembele leaves

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will reportedly try to sign Bernardo Silva if Ousmane Dembele departs this summer.

Dembele is being tipped to leave Barcelona and sign for PSG. The Ligue 1 champions have indicated they want to active his €50 million release clause by the end of the month.

Relevo reckon that Xavi has already decided who he will go for if Dembele moves. The coach wants Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Bernardo has been regularly linked with Barcelona for some time now. Pep Guardiola has even said openly that the Portugal international really likes Barcelona.

It’s thought that Guardiola won’t stand in Bernardo’s way if Barca do make an approach, but the 28-year-old certainly won’t come cheap which could scupper any move.

Barcelona stand to receive just €25m if Dembele goes in July, with the other half going to the player, although they will obviously get his salary off the wage bill which may help when it comes to trying to bring in another player.