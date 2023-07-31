Ferran Torres' nice touch with a young fan - FC Barcelona

Life always offers second chances. This is exactly what happened for Alysson Barrios on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, when she met one of her heroes in Ferran Torres. Alysson, a young fan from Texas, wanted to see the winger play against Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas last year but it wasn't to be.

Fermín López explodes onto the Clásico stage - FC Barcelona

In the 66th minute of the Clásico in Real Madrid in Dallas, Barça coach Xavi Hernández decided to bring on Fermín López together with Raphinha. The young Andalusian stepped out on to the field at the AT&T Stadium with the blaugranes leading 1-0 but with their rivals pressuring for an equaliser with the result still in the balance. Nevertheless, the 20 year old seized the moment to announce himself in the biggest stage of all; a game between two of the biggest clubs in the game.

Xavi says Dembele is "happy" at Barça & confirms Fermín Lopez will stay - SPORT

Xavi Hernández was delighted with Barcelona's 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the Clasico, but tried to keep everyone's feet on the ground afterwards.

Who is Fermin Lopez? The surprise star of Barcelona's preseason tour - SPORT

The Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the AT&T stadium in Dallas saw the emergence of Fermin López, a 20-year-old midfielder who scored a great goal from outside the box to make it 2-0, repaying the confidence that Xavi Hernández has placed in him during preseason.

Injury update on Barça trio Gavi, Gundogan & Christensen after Clasico - SPORT

Despite the hopes of seeing him in action in the Clasico, Gavi was not present against Real Madrid due to a back problem, a physical setback that already forced him to miss the opening game of Barcelona's American tour against Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain have less than 48 hours to activate Ousmane Dembele's €50m release clause - Football España

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Ousmane Dembele over the last few days. Reports have emerged of Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the Barcelona winger, who has less than 12 months left on his current contract.

Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of highly-rated former Barcelona goalkeeper - Football España

Earlier this month, Arnau Tenas left Barcelona after the club opted against activating his two-year contract extension. However, they did hope to re-sign the 22-year-old, who was part of Spain’s squad for the U21 Euros earlier this summer. Unfortunately for Barcelona, they have been unable to re-sign Tenas, with Paris Saint-Germain – now managed by Luis Enrique – announcing that they have won the race to sign the young goalkeeper.

Xavi Hernandez pushing for Barcelona to sign stars from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - Football España

After Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday night, head coach Xavi Hernandez insisted that he still needs further additions to his first team squad. Notably, he wants a new right-back and creative midfielder signed, and he has targets in mind. According to Javi Miguel, these are Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur, and Xavi will push for Barcelona to sign them this summer.

Franck Kessie's El Clasico snub points towards impending Barcelona departure - Football España

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday night was a very special occasion for one player in particular: Fermin Lopez. The 20-year-old scored one and assisted another in Dallas, in what was a breakthrough appearance. Lopez came on for Barcelona in the second half, with Xavi Hernandez preferring him to Franck Kessie, who played an important part in last season’s successes, which included winning LaLiga for the first time in four years.

Barcelona could terminate contract of 22-year-old as interest dries up - report - Football España

Sergino Dest is one of the players that Barcelona are looking to sell, although they are not yet been able to sort out a deal for the 22-year-old, who had a very disappointing showing against Arsenal on Thursday. Currently, there are no offers for Dest, which is a very big concern for Barcelona. According to Javi Miguel, they could consider a mutual contract termination – which they did with Umtiti – should the situation remain the same.

Barcelona preparing to accelerate signing of €20m-rated Spanish right-back - Football España

Xavi Hernandez wants more additions to his first team squad, and a new right-back is high on the agenda. Jules Kounde, who is naturally a central defender, is first-choice in the position, but Barcelona are keen to play him centrally.