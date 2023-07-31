 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele agrees five-year deal with PSG

The forward wants the move

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a five-year deal with PSG.

The French champions are keen to active his €50 million release clause and now appear to have convinced the player to make the move as well.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports Dembele “says yes” to PSG and his agent has agreed a deal until 2028. The French champions are now trying to finalise a deal with Barcelona but only have until midnight tonight. After that, his release clause returns to €100 million.

The news will come as a blow to Barcelona, particularly Xavi, who has reportedly been trying to convince Dembele to reject the interest from PSG and stay at the Camp Nou.

PSG’s interest comes just over a month after Dembele rejected talk of a move to Parc des Princes. The forward spoke about the speculation in an interview with Marca and said “there was and is nothing with PSG.”

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes