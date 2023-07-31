Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele agrees five-year deal with PSG

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a five-year deal with PSG.

The French champions are keen to active his €50 million release clause and now appear to have convinced the player to make the move as well.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports Dembele “says yes” to PSG and his agent has agreed a deal until 2028. The French champions are now trying to finalise a deal with Barcelona but only have until midnight tonight. After that, his release clause returns to €100 million.

BREAKING: Ousmane Dembélé says yes to Paris Saint-Germain! Initial green light to the proposal has arrived



PSG verbally agreed five year deal with Dembélé’s agent.



PSG have sent formal letter to inform Barcelona, now trying best way to close the deal — depends on timing. pic.twitter.com/a0EE3iMEtf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

The news will come as a blow to Barcelona, particularly Xavi, who has reportedly been trying to convince Dembele to reject the interest from PSG and stay at the Camp Nou.

PSG’s interest comes just over a month after Dembele rejected talk of a move to Parc des Princes. The forward spoke about the speculation in an interview with Marca and said “there was and is nothing with PSG.”