Julian Araujo set to leave Barcelona for season-long loan with Las Palmas

The deal is almost done

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Mexico v Qatar: Group B - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Julian Araujo is set to leave Barcelona and sign for Las Palmas on a season-long loan.

Joan Laporta has already confirmed Barca’s plans to loan out Araujo to gain experience and he’s now close to signing for Las Palmas.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest and says it’s a one-year loan for a player who has emerged as the club’s top target.

Araujo has been a curious signing for Barca so far. He arrived outside of the transfer window so hasn’t been able to play just yet.

Xavi said he wanted to see the Mexican in pre-season before making a decision on his future, but he didn’t end up going on the club’s tour of the United States after playing for the national team at the Gold Cup.

Araujo did end up winning the tournament with Mexico, albeit coming in for some criticism along the way, and is now set to head away from Barcelona despite the club’s lack of right-backs.

Las Palmas will at least be able to offer Araujo some La Liga experience. The presence of Garcia Pimienta as club coach may also help Araujo when it comes to adjusting to life in Spain before returning to Barca.

