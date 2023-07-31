 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ousmane Dembele wants Barcelona to negotiate with PSG

The saga has taken a new twist

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele’s future continues to dominate headlines in Spain amid speculation the Frenchman is set to leave today and join PSG.

The French champions are thought to be ready to activate Dembele’s €50 million release clause before midnight when it reverts back to twice that amount,

RAC1 are now reporting that Dembele’s agent has contacted Barca to ask the Catalans to negotiate a deal with PSG.

The report reckons Dembele wants to leave on good terms (might be a bit late for that) and is hoping a fee can be agreed, rather than his exit clause simply being activated.

Fabrizio Romano also reckons that Dembele is hoping the two clubs can sit down and talk.

It remains to be see how that will go down at Barca. It’s thought the club are pretty angry about the whole situation and have all but given up hope of Dembele staying.

Yet Barca would surely like a bigger fee if Dembele were to leave. As things stand, they will receive just €25m if PSG activated his clause, representing a massive loss on the forward.

They may be hopeful of landing a bigger fee too. Time is running out if PSG are to get a deal done today, meaning there are some crucial hours coming up in this transfer saga.

