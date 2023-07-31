 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona to make cash-plus-player offer for Ivan Fresneda

The right-back remains a top target

By Josh Suttr
Spain v Italy - UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2022/23 Semi-Final Photo by Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly making a move for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda and have come up with a new plan to try and land the defender. The journey of Barcelona and the right-back position is a storied one, so this could be a nice catch for the Blaugrana.

Finances continue to be a problem for the Catalans so they could end up throwing a player into the deal in a bid to get the price down. Barca’s 18-year-old Estanis Pedrola, who impressed last season for Rafa Marquez’s side, could end up going the other way in either a permanent deal or a loan deal.

As of now, the deal is still up in the air due to Fresneda’s release clause of €20m which Barca aren’t willing to pay. Yet Barca’s interest doesn’t seem to be waning either, so this could be one that ends up going the distance.

