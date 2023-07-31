Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona, but not for a loan or transfer, says Inter Miami owner

One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, has said he wants Lionel Messi to return to say goodbye to FC Barcelona’s fans. However, he denied rumors of a loan or transfer back to the Catalan club.

Speaking on the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast, Mas said: ”I don’t know if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer. But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully, Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye.”

Messi did not have a farewell game after spending most of his life with the blaugrana. Instead, he was thought to be coming back, but eventually was forced to leave the club in the summer and join Paris Saint-Germain.

“That does not entail playing for Barcelona. He’s not going to go on loan there. That’s not going to happen. Yes, he deserves his correct goodbye there. Yes, and I will do everything in my power in order to facilitate and help him do that,” the Inter Miami chief said.

Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are staging a reunion in Miami. The trio have joined Inter - last place in their conference in MLS - and have so far led a successful change. With Busquets and Messi starting (Alba is yet to fully join), Miami won their first two matches in the Leagues Cup, an international cup competition.