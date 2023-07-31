Yannick Carrasco or Alexis Sánchez could replace Ousmane Demebélé at Barcelona - report

Yannick Carrasco and Alexis Sánchez are among the alternatives to replace the departing Ousmane Demebélé at Barcelona, according to the latest transfer rumors.

Carrasco has been linked with Barcelona since the last transfer window, when Memphis Depay went to Atlético de Madrid. Barcelona liked the winger, but were not willing to pay the 15 million euro price tag. Things could change.

Sánchez played 3 years at Barcelona and is a legend for Chile, although his peak is thought to be in the past. The 34-year-old though, would arrive for free. It’s understood his agent is pushing for the move.

He performed well for Olympique de Marseille last season, and could be convinced to stay there. However, he has been linked with other clubs, including Arsenal FC.