Fourteen Barcelona players advance in Women’s World Cup, four more could join them

Fourteen FC Barcelona Femení players have advanced to the knockout stages for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and four more could join them.

Nine players with the Spanish national team have advanced, despite a humbling 4-0 loss to Japan.

Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Mariona Caldentey, and Salma Paralluelo have had minutes while Cata Coll, Laia Codina, and María Pérez are yet to debut.

Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Syrstad Engen are advancing as second in their group, just as Spain did, with Norway.

Fridolina Rolfö has been a key player for Sweden, who have won their first two matches and thus qualified early. And Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria has also progressed to the next stage as group runner up.

Four more players could join them if all goes well: Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh of England, Geyse Ferreira of Brazil, and Giulia Dragoni of Italy.