Barcelona will negotiate with PSG for Dembele but set transfer deadline

Barcelona are reportedly willing to open talks with PSG over a move for Ousmane Dembele but have warned the French champions they only have five days to do a deal.

Dembele is thought to have agreed personal terms with PSG already but wants the two clubs to reach an agreement rather than see his release clause activated.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Barca have given PSG five days to reach an agreement, otherwise the only way Dembele will leave is if his new 100m release clause is paid.

It’s not clear what will happen next or how much PSG are willing to pay to land Dembele before the transfer window closes.

Dembele still hasn’t extended his contract at Barcelona, meaning that he can leave for free next year as things stand.

We may get more of an indication of the state of play in a few hours. Barca are due to fly to as Vegas for the team’s next pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

All eyes will be on the travelling squad to see if Dembele is on the flight. If not then it will increase speculation that he is indeed on his way to Luis Enrique’s side.