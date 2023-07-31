Barcelona considering going for Joao Felix if Ousmane Dembele leaves for PSG

Barcelona are reportedly considering going for Joao Felix if Ousmane Dembele decides to leave for PSG this summer.

The forward is wanted at the Parc des Princes and Barca are ready to negotiate a deal with Luis Enrique’s side.

Sport reckon that if Dembele does go, then Barcelona could try to sign Felix from Atletico Madrid. He has already been offered to the club by Jorge Mendes.

Felix has also already made it clear how much he wants to play for Barca. The Portugal international made a shock statement earlier this month revealing it’s his dream to play for Barca.

Atletico would no doubt he keen to offload Felix in the wake of such statements, and it seems there is interest from Barcelona in his services.

The only problem might be agreeing a fee. The report claims Barca would prefer a loan with a purchase option. Atletico, you suspect, would prefer a straight sale.

Felix isn’t the only player Barcelona are considering as a Dembele replacement. Bernardo Silva, Yannick Carrasco and Alexis Sanchez have also been mentioned and you can expect more names to pop up too.