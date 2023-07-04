‘We are not a selling club’ - Laporta reveals which eight players Barcelona have received offers for

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about transfers and has revealed the club have already received plenty of offers for their top stars this summer.

The Catalans are under financial pressure to make some sales, but Laporta does not want to sell off key assets.

Laporta named eight players who have attracted offers but insists Barca are “not a selling club” and also advised Ansu Fati to remain at Camp Nou.

“There are offers for Christensen, for Pedri, for Gavi, for Araújo, for Ter Stegen, for Ansu, for Raphinha, for Balde. But we are not a selling club,” he said. “[I’d tell Ansu] to continue. He has to earn Xavi’s trust and when he plays make a difference because he has the talent he can do it.” Source | La Vanguardia

It remains to be seen which players will leave Barcelona this summer. Clement Lenglet is expected to move to Tottenham, while there has also been talk of a Saudi move for Franck Kessie.

Returning loanees Sergino Dest, Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez have also been linked with exits, while Barca have already confirmed Samuel Umtiti has been released.